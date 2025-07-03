Contrasting Millennium Group International (NASDAQ:MGIH) and Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

Millennium Group International (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) and Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Millennium Group International has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mondi Plc Uns has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Millennium Group International and Mondi Plc Uns, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millennium Group International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mondi Plc Uns 0 1 1 1 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millennium Group International $38.53 million 0.46 -$8.77 million N/A N/A Mondi Plc Uns $8.03 billion 0.93 $235.90 million N/A N/A

This table compares Millennium Group International and Mondi Plc Uns”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mondi Plc Uns has higher revenue and earnings than Millennium Group International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Millennium Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Millennium Group International and Mondi Plc Uns’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millennium Group International N/A N/A N/A Mondi Plc Uns N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mondi Plc Uns beats Millennium Group International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Millennium Group International

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, rest of Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers paper packaging products, including cardboard boxes, gift boxes, displays, corrugated outer cartons, manuals, and user guides to footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, food and beverage, paper and packaging, non-food-and-beverage-consumables, logistics, e-commerce, and home electronics industries; and packaging solutions to various luxury products industries. It also provides packaging products supply chain management solutions, and board games and various board game accessories. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Millennium Group International Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of YC 1926 (BVI) Limited.

About Mondi Plc Uns

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper. The Corrugated Packaging segment provides virgin and recycled containerboards for fresh fruit packaging and heavy and fragile goods transport packaging applications; and corrugated solutions, such as corrugated boxes and packaging products. The Flexible Packaging segment offers sack kraft paper, paper bags, specialty kraft paper, consumer flexibles, and functional paper and films. The Uncoated Fine Paper segment provides uncoated fine paper comprising home, office, converting, and professional printing papers; and market pulp. It serves customers in the agriculture, automotive, building and construction, chemicals, food and beverages, home and personal care, pet care, retail, and shipping and transport industries. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

