Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Clontarf Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 7,726,488 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.03.

Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian salt-lakes.

