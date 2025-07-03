Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bimini Capital Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $1.15. Bimini Capital Management shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

Bimini Capital Management Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.29.

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Bimini Capital Management had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Asset Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid Island Capital, Inc and Royal Palm Capital, LLC.

