Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)'s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and traded as high as $7.50. Inogen shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 247,505 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INGN shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Inogen in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Inogen from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $199.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $82.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $79.57 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 8.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 5,738.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

