Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and traded as high as $10.41. Sims Metal Management shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 3,451 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sims Metal Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

