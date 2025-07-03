Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.35 and traded as high as C$6.82. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$6.73, with a volume of 614,419 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.
Cardinal Energy Stock Down 0.1%
Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cardinal Energy news, Director M. Scott Ratushny purchased 10,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Also, Director John Festival acquired 6,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,450.25. Insiders have acquired 96,925 shares of company stock valued at $560,050 over the last ninety days. 23.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Cardinal Energy
Cardinal Energy Ltd is an oil-focused Canadian company. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.
