Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.35 and traded as high as C$6.82. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$6.73, with a volume of 614,419 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Stock Down 0.1%

Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director M. Scott Ratushny purchased 10,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Also, Director John Festival acquired 6,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,450.25. Insiders have acquired 96,925 shares of company stock valued at $560,050 over the last ninety days. 23.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cardinal Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Energy Ltd is an oil-focused Canadian company. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.