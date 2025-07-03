Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and traded as high as $8.80. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 98,306 shares traded.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Up 0.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 8.71%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, DKM Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.