Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and traded as high as $8.80. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 98,306 shares traded.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Up 0.1%
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 8.71%.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
