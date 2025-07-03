Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.71 and traded as high as $39.71. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $39.71, with a volume of 296 shares.
Internet Initiative Japan Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.03.
Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $590.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Internet Initiative Japan
Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.
