Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and traded as high as $12.05. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 482,513 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody’s, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.
