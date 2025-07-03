Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and traded as high as $12.05. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 482,513 shares traded.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 202.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 47,690 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 22.6% during the first quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 213,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody’s, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

