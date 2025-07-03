KeyCorp Issues Positive Forecast for Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Rocket Lab from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rocket Lab from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rocket Lab in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.20 and a beta of 2.15. Rocket Lab has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.74 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 44.32%. Rocket Lab’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rocket Lab will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Lab news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 28,988 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $772,820.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 540,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,412,875.88. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 6,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $186,841.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 425,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,366.02. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,130,995 shares of company stock worth $29,686,039 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,024 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,552,000 after acquiring an additional 28,618 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter worth about $1,564,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 1,937.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,315 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

