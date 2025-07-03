Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Raised to $5.50

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $5.25 to $5.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

BMBL has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bumble from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bumble from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.97.

Get Bumble alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bumble

Bumble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $684.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Bumble has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Bumble had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $247.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bumble will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,382,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bumble by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,965,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,279,000 after buying an additional 22,136 shares in the last quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at $30,940,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bumble by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 950,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bumble by 429.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 772,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 626,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.