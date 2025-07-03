Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Susquehanna

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $52.99.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.72 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, COO William J. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 32,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,272. This trade represents a 10.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 241.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,274,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 15,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Further Reading

