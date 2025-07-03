ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Given New $6.20 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $5.80 to $6.20 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

ICL Group Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $7.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0426 per share. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICL Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in ICL Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 36,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

