O’Reilly Automotive’s (ORLY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $98.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $102.33 to $105.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $95.00 to $103.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.67 to $106.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.33 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $93.33 to $96.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $89.32 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.30.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 167.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $275,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,216. This represents a 39.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $25,686.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,285 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,386. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O'Reilly Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 64 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

