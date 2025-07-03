NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NNN REIT from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NNN REIT from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NNN REIT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.62.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NNN stock opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.92. NNN REIT has a 52-week low of $35.80 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $230.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NNN REIT will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is 108.41%.

Institutional Trading of NNN REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 140.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NNN REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in NNN REIT by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NNN REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

