Applied Visual Sciences (OTCMKTS:APVS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Applied Visual Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:APVS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Applied Visual Sciences shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 40,450 shares changing hands.
Applied Visual Sciences Trading Up 9,900.0%
Applied Visual Sciences Company Profile
Applied Visual Sciences, Inc, a software technology company, designs and develops computer-vision detection solutions based on image processing science for aviation/homeland security and healthcare markets. It utilizes imaging technologies and analytics to create integrated information management technology products and services that address problems for corporations and governmental agencies.
