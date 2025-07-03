MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Stephens

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSM

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of MSM stock opened at $89.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.87. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $90.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.38.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $971.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 27,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,928,582.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,951,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,171,853.25. This represents a 1.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,650,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,513,000 after purchasing an additional 231,961 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,443,000 after purchasing an additional 448,708 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,781,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,369,000 after purchasing an additional 88,247 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,762,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,867,000 after buying an additional 327,833 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,240,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,343,000 after buying an additional 33,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.