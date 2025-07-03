Victoria (LON:VCP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.64 ($0.96) and traded as high as GBX 72.90 ($1.00). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 70.40 ($0.96), with a volume of 111,875 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.32) price target on shares of Victoria in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Get Victoria alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VCP

Victoria Stock Performance

About Victoria

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4,210.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 88.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.98.

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1895 and listed since 1963 and on AIM since 2013 (VCP.L), Victoria PLC, is an international manufacturer and distributor of innovative flooring products. The Company, which is headquartered in Worcester, UK, designs, manufactures and distributes a range of carpet, flooring underlay, ceramic tiles, LVT (luxury vinyl tile), artificial grass and flooring accessories.

Victoria has operations in the UK, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Turkey, the USA, and Australia and employs approximately 6,750 people across 30 sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.