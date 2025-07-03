Rossby Financial LCC Buys Shares of 30,000 Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 44,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 20,345 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth $1,136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 215.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 189,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 129,432 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 373.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

Shares of GOGL opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

(Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

See Also

