Rossby Financial LCC Makes New $309,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,273,227,000 after acquiring an additional 456,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,857,662,000 after purchasing an additional 349,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,383,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,901,000 after purchasing an additional 157,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,901,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,968,228,000 after buying an additional 202,927 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,514,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,823,000 after buying an additional 402,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

IWF stock opened at $423.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $425.68.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

