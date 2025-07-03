Keybank National Association OH Has $28.75 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $28,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 39,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $142.72 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $90.94 and a 12-month high of $143.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.42 and its 200 day moving average is $125.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $228.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.39. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $95,456.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 96,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,403.20. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 10,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.65, for a total value of $1,124,092.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 199,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,248,942.10. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,868 shares of company stock worth $6,019,548. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.62.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

