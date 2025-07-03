Rossby Financial LCC Acquires Shares of 6,415 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $735,398,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,913,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225,828 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3,112.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,627,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,134 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Schlumberger by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,737,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,543 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 43,028.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,652,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.8%

SLB opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.72. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.85.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

