Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 65.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,991 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Cvfg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 563,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 68,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $69.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

