Keybank National Association OH Raises Position in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 352,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Timken were worth $25,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $14,460,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Timken by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Timken by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 15,763 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Timken Stock Up 1.7%

Timken stock opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.37. Timken Company has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $90.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

