Keybank National Association OH Sells 47,147 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,884,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 47,147 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.3% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $315,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $269.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.38 and its 200 day moving average is $216.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $277.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 415,956 shares in the company, valued at $105,353,335.68. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 854,716 shares of company stock valued at $221,433,761. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.25.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

