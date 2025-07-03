CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CME Group were worth $36,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 612.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Phyllis M. Lockett sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $294,552.80. Following the sale, the director owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,651.04. This trade represents a 25.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.61, for a total transaction of $1,304,836.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,164.96. The trade was a 35.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $275.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.35. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.17 and a 52-week high of $290.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

