Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,515 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Universal by 828.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Universal during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Universal by 325.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Universal in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st.

Universal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $58.14 on Thursday. Universal Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.26 and a 12-month high of $67.33. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $702.28 million for the quarter.

Universal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Universal Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.