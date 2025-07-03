DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $8.52 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,099 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,658 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 380 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $94.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $118.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

