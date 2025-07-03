Mather Group LLC. Sells 612 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, May 9th. Argus raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Corteva Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of CTVA opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

