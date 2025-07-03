Mather Group LLC. Has $908,000 Holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Linde were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockingstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Up 0.1%

Linde stock opened at $477.17 on Thursday. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.38.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 43.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.90.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

