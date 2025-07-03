Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.07% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PWB stock opened at $116.23 on Thursday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $117.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

