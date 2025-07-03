Mather Group LLC. Decreases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,789,955,000 after buying an additional 310,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,360,000 after buying an additional 451,172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,528,949,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,400,980,000 after buying an additional 334,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,073,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.25.

NYSE:MSI opened at $421.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.95. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $384.51 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $417.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 160.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

