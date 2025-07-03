Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires Shares of 757 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 7,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total value of $9,630,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 48,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,899,281.72. This represents a 39.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $329.77 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $205.87 and a one year high of $330.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.78 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 510.31%. The business had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

