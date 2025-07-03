Mather Group LLC. Increases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $213.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.91. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $158.90 and a 52-week high of $246.50.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,605,471.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 141,626 shares in the company, valued at $28,785,484.50. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

