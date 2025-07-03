Mather Group LLC. Sells 924 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.09.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $17,051,094.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,476,882 shares in the company, valued at $153,137,894.58. This represents a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,592.37. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 461,970 shares of company stock valued at $47,755,193. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $103.57 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $107.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $153.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.86.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

