iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc now owns 158,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 746.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 4.1%

BATS ICF opened at $61.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $67.57.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

