Mather Group LLC. Has $552,000 Holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Targa Resources by 5,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Barclays cut their price target on Targa Resources from $206.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $191.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho set a $212.00 price target on Targa Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

Shares of TRGP opened at $173.72 on Thursday. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.56 and a 12-month high of $218.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.53 and its 200 day moving average is $182.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

