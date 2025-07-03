Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 143.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Xcel Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of XEL stock opened at $67.56 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average is $68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

