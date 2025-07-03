Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 142,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,616,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 277,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho set a $212.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.89.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of AME opened at $181.94 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.02 and a twelve month high of $198.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.13.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

