Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 110.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 862.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 424.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WEN. Citigroup increased their price target on Wendy’s from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $13.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 85.36% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $523.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 136,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $1,752,651.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 203,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,494.05. This represents a 40.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski acquired 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer owned 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,206.08. This trade represents a 21.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

