Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 661 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.92.

Shares of A stock opened at $120.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.23. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.49.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

