Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 472.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,519,000 after purchasing an additional 24,249 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $717,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $19,436,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZEK. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.50 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Baird R W downgraded shares of AZEK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.93.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $1,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 852,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,832,121. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK opened at $54.35 on Thursday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.85.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $452.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

