Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 17.2% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CAH. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.43.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of CAH stock opened at $161.88 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $168.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.46 and a 200-day moving average of $136.49.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

