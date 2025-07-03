Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,530,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,344,371,000 after buying an additional 358,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,427,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $663,552,000 after purchasing an additional 429,733 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in EQT by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,855,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,632 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,829,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,143,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $606,059,000 after buying an additional 4,162,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQT opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 98.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.65. EQT Corporation has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $61.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

EQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

