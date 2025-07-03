Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 3,435 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 114.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ opened at $71.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.01.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

