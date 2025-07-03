General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,626 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Up 1.1%

GIS stock opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.12. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $75.90.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on General Mills

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.