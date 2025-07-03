Xcel Brands, Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Xcel Brands, Inc (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) by 92.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,256,343 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Xcel Brands worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.81. Xcel Brands, Inc has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $8.49.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 255.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands, Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Xcel Brands in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on XELB

About Xcel Brands

(Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XELB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Brands, Inc (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.