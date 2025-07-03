Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,641 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $157.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total transaction of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,440.96. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $753,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,393 shares in the company, valued at $9,398,881.52. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,399 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

View Our Latest Report on Electronic Arts

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.