Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes Position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Burford Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Burford Capital by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Burford Capital by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Burford Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period.

Separately, Wedbush raised Burford Capital to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th.

BUR opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. Burford Capital Limited has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Burford Capital had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

