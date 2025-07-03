Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kenvue by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 2,071.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 292.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $20.89 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 6.90%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KVUE

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.